Relegation threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers humiliated Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win over the misfiring Reds, who are yet to win in the Premier League this year.

In their best performance of the season, Wolves cut through Liverpool’s shaky defence from the off, missing two good chances before a Hwang Hee-Chan cutback went in off the heel of Joel Matip for a fifth minute own goal.

Minutes later, debutant Craig Dawson lashed in the second unmarked from close range after the ball bounced off Cody Gakpo in another spell of sloppy defending by the visitors.

A fired-up Liverpool started the second half strongly, but Ruben Neves effectively ended the contest in the 71st minute, controlling then prodding the ball in at the end of a scintillating counter-attack from the home side.

Defeat left Liverpool 10th on 29 points after a terrible start to 2023 in which they have won just one of seven matches – against Wolves in the FA Cup – in all competitions.

Everton shock Arsenal

New Everton manager Sean Dyche declared his side’s battling 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal was just the start as he made his debut in the Goodison Park dugout on Saturday.

The former Burnley boss’s Everton side subjected Arsenal to their second league defeat of the season after a second-half goal from James Tarkowski who headed home a corner from Dwight McNeil, two players who were part of Dyche’s team at Burnley.

“It’s a starting point,” Dyche told a news conference. “The next performance is not guaranteed and the next result is not guaranteed.

“It’s a start, it’s a way that they’ve taken ownership and pride in what we’ve tried to do this week and I’m happy with that. The next thing will be how we can take that forward.”

Dyche believes that his players cannot take anything for granted after their shock victory and must continue to work hard as they continue their quest to secure top-flight safety.