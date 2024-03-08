Sooliman calls for permanent ceasefire amid crisis in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gift Of The Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the only solution to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, is implementing a permanent ceasefire.

The United Nations has warned that Gaza is facing a famine and implored Israel to ease access for relief supplies and to give their convoys safe passage inside the territory.

Sooliman says only a ceasefire can ensure that the people of Gaza get the aid they need and has criticized the US for not doing much.

“That’s the nation that blocked every ceasefire resolution when asked for. What are you going to do now, send food in the morning, the same country that supplies weapons to Israel and say to people “have a nice meal in the morning and we will kill you in the evening.” Is this what they are trying to tell the world. We don’t need that port we don’t know how long it will take. All you need to do is put a ceasefire and open the borders from Egypt. Go to the UN Security Council and say we as the Americans declare a ceasefire then you’re a true leader, not this Mickey Mouse business of building a port.”

US to build a temporary pier on Gaza’s coast: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman reacts: