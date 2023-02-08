President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lay out the priorities for South Africa over the next year or so.

The SONA 2023 will be delivered on Thursday at Cape Town City Hall, as the country continues to face a number of challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, energy crisis, infrastructure shortcomings, and economic downturn issues.

Many have given their view on what they expect the President to focus on, with Eskom blackouts, infrastructure collapse and economic recovery topping the list for many commentators.

SABC News has compiled a playlist of videos looking at some of the crucial things facing South Africa leading to SONA 2023.

VIDEO | SONA 2023 Playlist: