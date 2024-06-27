Some youth use traditional music, dance to stay connected to roots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some youth in Mahikeng, North West, say traditional music and dance are some of the instruments through which they stay connected to their history and their roots.

They say many professions in South Africa have colonised people, shifting many Africans away from their roots through decorum that has to be observed in different professions.

These young people are raising these concerns, saying African traditions and cultures need to be better accommodated for and embraced in South Africa.

“I’ll tell you as a lawyer if you had to ask me now whether I have a seope and whether I would freely walk with it. I’ll tell you that we will start speaking of court decorum. I’ll tell you that the moment I will get an application ask that I be removed because that is not in accordance with the ethics. You can’t go to a public place like the mall wearing these traditional clothes when you’re not going there to perform.”