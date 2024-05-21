Traditional leaders call on govt to fast track land reforms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some traditional leaders in Limpopo say that 30 years into democracy they have still not got back the land that the apartheid government had forcefully taken from them.

They were speaking during an engagement with former African National Congress (ANC) president Kgalema Motlanthe who was on an election campaign trail in Polokwane.

These traditional leaders have called on government to fast-track the land restitution process.

“What we want is our land back. Because since we waited for the land our ANC government promised us the land but we did not get it. We also want service delivery like jobs and water. It is painful that we do not have water where we stay.”

