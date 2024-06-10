Some retrenched Post Office workers still to receive packages

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over 300 retrenched South African Post Office workers in Limpopo have not received their severance packages. The workers are part of the over 5 000 retrenched by the cash-strapped state entity. Workers say the failure to pay their packages has affected their livelihoods.

Retrenched workers at the Post Office have been waiting for their hard-earned money for two months. The workers’ employment was terminated in April.

The disgruntled former workers say despite several follow-ups with the Post Office, they haven’t received their money. They have also raised concerns regarding the Post Office’s stance on paying their packages in instalments. They say they can no longer provide for their families.

“This issue is affecting me a lot because I no longer have an income. I have two children that I must take care of. I don’t even have a cent to send them to school or even buy them food. I am always at home, there’s nowhere I can go since I have no one to assist me,” says affected worker Ouma Mabowa.

“Things at home have changed, if children can’t have food, it means there will be problems. We worked and we have not received our money. They said they will give us our money in three months. They were supposed to have given us our money by now,” says another affected worker, David Tebele.

“This retrenchment has made me a laughingstock in the community, when they look at me, they see me as nothing. We want the Post office to give us what belongs to us, so that we can start our lives afresh,” laments Oubaas Mabotja.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is accusing the Post Office of not honouring the Bargaining Agreement to pay workers’ severance packages in bulk.

“Our demands still remain that they pay severance packages in one trench, we cannot understand that the BRP is actually telling us that the next trench will be in September and the final trench in November,” says Nathan Bowers, CWU coordinator.

Post Office Joint Business Rescue Practitioners say workers can expect their first batch of payments this week.

“The Post Office joint business rescue practitioners have completed all the necessary administration requirements regarding the payment of severance packages to retrenched employees. This means they can start with early payments of the first trench of payments packages which will reflect to ex-employees in a week beginning 10th of June,” says Louise Brugman, Post Office BRP.

The retrenched workers say their families have been torn apart due to the Post Office’s failure to pay their severance package. They have now taken the legal route against the Post Office as the last resort to get what is rightfully due to them.