Operations have been suspended at a plant belonging to the Water Board which caters to residents of some parts of Mahikeng.

This follows the burning of Eskom’s sub-station in Mahikeng on Friday, which supplies the water treatment plant with electricity.

Magalies Water says due to this, operations will be suspended.

Media specialist at Magalies Water, David Magae, has urged communities to use water sparingly during this period.

“This has inadvertently affected our operations, and until such time when Eskom has resolved the electricity outages, which have not only affected our plant but various parts in the Mahikeng local municipality, operations will be on suspension. Information that we have received from Eskom at this stage, is that it will take about 3 days to resolve the electricity outages, which includes repairs to the main substation where the electricity panels have burned out.”