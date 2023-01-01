Some people in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, decided to usher in the New Year in churches to seek divine intervention and hope for a better 2023. A number of churches held cross-over services welcoming 2023, worshipping the Almighty.

Some churchgoers say 2022 was a difficult year characterised by socio, economic and political challenges.

Others say the crossover to a New Year is a significant period for them which sets the tone for the year.

To some, being in church was to appreciate the end of the COVID -19 pandemic as 2023 is the first year since the restrictions have been relaxed. Many have high hopes for the New Year.

They say it is better to enter the New Year in church worshipping God: “I decided to come to church today to thank God for everything he has done for me and my family he has been good to us throughout the year he protected us, he kept us, and we thank him.”

“We are hoping that these prayers will help us to start strong in 2023, we are going to achieve a lot because we know the Lord is on our side.”

Durban youth are optimistic

Young people in Durban are optimistic that 2023 will be a good year. They want to see themselves prosper.

Chamine Smith, Summa Parker and Nicole Mthembu say they want to pass with good marks this year and get a good job.

On the issue of GBV, they say young people must stand up and form groups that can help them to deal with the scourge.

“I wish all South Africans all the best and stop fighting and stop the abuse of women and children and let’s have a better South Africa.”

“2023 is gonna be a very prosperous year and I will try to grow as a person and make Durban grow as well as a city.”

“As children, let’s try to get help and join companies that are dealing with it.”

New Year’s Eve Cape Malay Choirs Parade organisers reflect on COVID-19 impact

Organisers of the traditional New Year’s Eve Cape Malay Choirs Parade say COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their membership numbers. The event made its return to usher in the New Year in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday evening.

Acting President for the Young Men Malay Choir, Adnaan Morris says, “COVID challenges, financial impact heavy in our club, made of 80% youth members and they don’t work so they don’t earn an income, their parents were impacted by COVID so the parent cannot spend that amount of that R500 that’s needed for the uniform. So now we are engaging the youth to say let’s fundraise for the uniform.”