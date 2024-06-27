Some KZN residents express mixed views on GNU

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some KwaZulu-Natal residents have mixed views on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the expected announcement of new executives by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ten political parties joined the GNU after the May 29 general election as no party had an outright majority.

KwaZulu-Natal residents say they are waiting in anticipation for the announcement of the country’s new cabinet.

The residents say they want an efficient government that will address the social and economic challenges faced by all South Africans.

One of them says, “I would wish that these parties be able to work together, and each party is able to have a representative as a minister and they must choose educated and experienced people in the field.”

Another resident argues that “The ministry of finance shouldn’t be in ANC hands, it should be an opposition because you only see the new player on the field and his level of comprehension in putting the strategic motions so that South Africa comes out of this deep hole. We need to have a strong border efficiency so I think Home Affairs also must be given to a non-ANC member.”

“My opinion is that there can’t be too many bulls in a kraal, who will lead this GNU because they are all leaders from parties, some have already said they don’t want NSFAS, BEE, they don’t want land without compensation. How are they going to take decisions because this touches the lives of black people?” a community member adds.

