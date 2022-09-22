Some flood survivors from Quarry Road in Durban say they have been forced to return to the areas where April and May’s floods washed away their informal homes because they have not yet received assistance to rebuild.

In a statement from the eThekwini Municipality from its Executive Committee Meeting, the municipality says it is exploring the use of the council-owned property and the rental of privately-owned buildings while land is being identified to build temporary residential units for flood survivors.

Seventy-one of the mass care centers that were set up to house displaced people remain occupied.

Nobubele Sukude is among the survivors in Quarry Road who has returned to where her dwelling was washed away, saying she had no option.

“There were lists that were made and they were taken to the municipality to check, but they are looking for suitable land to build. But up until now, nothing is happening. What makes us carry on living and building in this place is that it’s close to where we work and it’s easy on transport. That’s why we can’t leave this place.”

Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the municipality is yet to conduct assessments in areas where people want to rebuild for themselves.

He says those who registered to receive assistance but are living with relatives, will also receive housing.

“All those who receive material from us, firstly, we conduct an assessment on the place where they are going to build because we do not want people to go back to the areas which put their lives in danger, on river banks and in many other areas that really brought about the devastation and the loss of life. So, therefore, it’s important that when we do it we ascertain that they will be building in safer places. There are those that are not located in shelters who are residing with their relatives but they’ve registered with us.”