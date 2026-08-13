Some farmers in Limpopo claim their leased land has been invaded

Emerging farmers at the Tswelopolele irrigation scheme at Praktiseer outside Burgersfort in Limpopo say they are unable to continue farming after their leased land was allegedly invaded by local dwellers. The farmers lease the land from the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Department.

Farmers continue paying monthly rentals despite being unable to use it. Farmers have expressed frustrations.

“Our problem is that we tried to inform Rural Development about the situation but they only said they are busy looking at this issue. Now it’s already a year and a half and we have never heard anything from Rural Development regarding this matter, that’s why we tried to exploit other avenues to get help.”

Limpopo’s Rural Development and Land Reform Department spokesperson Avhashoni Magada says they’re seeking the help of the Fetakgomo-Tubatse Municipality to implement a court order.

“The responsibility for execution and implementing the court order rest with the local municipality, the department is willing to provide any assistance the municipality will require in implementing the court order. The department is currently engaging the municipality through formal [avenues] to determine the steps required to give effect to the court order. The department remains committed to resolving the matter through legal and intergovernmental processes,”