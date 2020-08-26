Minister Thulas Nxesi says there will be investigations into why some employers have not paid their employees.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi says there are many employers who have received Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments but have not paid their employees. He has given the undertaking that those who have not yet been paid will get their money.

The Minister says they are working collaboratively with employers to understand why payments have not been made. He says proper investigations will have to be done. Nxesi was speaking during a virtual Economic Cluster oral reply session.

“Those employers who have not paid, they seem to be many and we are following that up. But we have made an undertaking, no matter how long it takes if people are owed their monies, they will have to be paid after we have done the proper investigation and we have satisfied ourselves of the proper documentation, because it’s simply dangerous to simply pay if the documentation is not proper.”

UIF resumes payment of Ters benefits

The UIF announced today that it has resumed payment of its COVID-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) benefits after payments were temporarily suspended. UIF Commissioner Tebogo Maruping says they felt that it was important to pause the system on the Ters as an assurance process took place within the organisation.

The process involves management assurance, risk management, internal auditor, and finally the Auditor-General having a look at the system to check if there are any discrepancies in payments to beneficiaries.

Maruping says a report on the system is yet to be released: