Some Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in the Eastern Cape say they are facing a bleak year due to inadequate support from the government.

Most of the centres opened last week and say they have not received any form of support from the Department of Education regarding the 2023 calendar year.

Morning Star ECD Centre Principal, Nokhwezi Tyolo says, “We got nothing from the Department of Education. No stationery, as a result, we are doing things ourselves. For example, if you can see now we are busy painting here, outside, these [materials] are [from] the donors.”

“Sometimes we’ve got some bread from them to add to that nutrition. So, we are not satisfied, no stationery nothing, no books. We started last week but still nothing.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: