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Some Dunoon residents show little interest in voter registration

  • Direction board for a voting station
  • Image Credits :
  • IEC Facebook
Yanga Funani

Some residents of Dunoon, in Cape Town have expressed less interest in the registering for upcoming local government elections.

They say this is due to lack of basic services.

However, others say voting is important as it allows them an opportunity to exercise their rights.

Only 25 people visited one of the voting stations in this area ton Saturday, 21 updated their details, while remaining four were registering for the first time.

One of them, Sizwe Binta says he has been voting since 1994 and it means a lot to him.

“Your vote is your voice, if you don’t vote, I can’t complain because I didn’t vote. So, for me voting for me, it means a lot. It means everything.”

LGE 2026 | Western Cape residents eager to register to vote

Credit: Yamkela Mtshiyo

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