Some Comrades Marathon runners carrying South African flag

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some of the over 20 000 runners are carrying the South African flag as they make their way from Durban to Pietermaritzburg in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

The participants left Durban City Hall for the 97th edition of the iconic ultramarathon at 5:30 this morning. Many runners have used cellphones to capture the excitement at the start of the race.

Hundreds of spectators, friends, and family members have lined the streets of Durban to cheer on the runners.

The participants face major hills in what is known as an “up run” to Pietermaritzburg, covering a distance of 85.91 kilometres.

The cool weather conditions are expected to favour the runners, with the highest temperature forecast to reach 19 degrees celsius.

Defending champions in the Comrades Marathon Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn are on their way to Pietermaritzburg after setting off from the Durban City Hall in the Comrades Marathon.

In the men’s race, Onalenna Khonkhobe from Lesotho was in the lead at Pinetown, in just under an hour.

In the women’s race Carla Molinaro, Gerda Steyn, and Loveness Madziva were running shoulder to shoulder in just over an hour into the race.

This, as they climbed Cowies Hill, one of the five big hills on the route to Pietermaritzburg.

Comrades Marathon | Runners ready for tomorrow’s Comrades Marathon

Good luck to all the taking runners who are taking part in the #Comrades2024 edition. We will see you on the other side. #NoDoubt #Nakanjani pic.twitter.com/IHrnTWveDp — ComradesRace (@ComradesRace) June 9, 2024