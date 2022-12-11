Residents of areas in the south of Bloemfontein in the Free State have been without electricity for two days after a substation exploded on Thursday.

The spokesperson for power supplier Centlec, Lele Mamatu, says the substation has been repaired and electricity has been restored to some of the areas.

Mamatu however says technicians are still working on a fault that has been detected in Pellissier and Fichardpark suburbs.

“Unfortunately, the damage that was caused by that explosion was so huge that it took more than 48 hours to restore power. I can confirm that we were almost there to restore power in the affected areas, we had a minor fault again that occurred of which our technicians are busy trying to check where the fault was and ensure that permanent restoration of power in those affected areas,” says Mamatu.

