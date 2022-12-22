Families in Bloemfontein have chosen to celebrate this festive season at home to avoid the high cost of travelling. They say they will explore what’s in store in the Free State. Some say what matters most is being with loved ones.

Many people are already in a festive mood and the season calls for a lot of travelling for some people.

The Free State is centrally located and many holidaymakers pass through the province to different destinations. And with traffic volumes increasing, the Free State makes a perfect pit stop for those travelling long journeys.

“We are coming from Johannesburg and we are travelling to Eastern Cape – Mthata. We are intending on spending this time with our family hopefully we get to go to the beach. But it’s all about spending time with family,” says one traveller.

Another one adds, “We are travelling to Somerset East because that’s where my father’s mother lives and the rest of the family are.”

But not everyone is heading to beaches and chasing the thrill of outdoor activities. Some have opted to spend quality time with their families.

” We are going to have fun, we’ve been there before it’s a good place for holidays. It’s not crowded. We are taking our holiday down to Kenton.”

“I’m definitely going to relax with my family and eat some good food. I’m looking for some chilled vibes after a long year of working hard.”

Some families from Botshabelo and around Bloemfontein will keep celebrations closer to home. Revellers say there is a lot to explore locally.

“We do want to go to the beaches is just that financial problems and staff. This is where we afford but as time goes by we will go to KZN, whatsoever.”

“I’m not going to the beach, I’m going to come back here. I enjoy this place because it is very close to home we don’t have to travel any long distances.”

Many have appealed to owners of entertainment and holiday destinations in the province to upgrade such places to attract new holidaymakers.

