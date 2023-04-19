A looming confrontation is brewing as law enforcement agents are on standby to evict over 100 asylum seekers who have been camping outside the United Nations’ offices in Brooklyn, Pretoria, since 2019.

A police vehicle and Home Affairs officials have been deployed to ferry them and their belongings to the Lindela Refugee Center in Johannesburg’s West Rand.

Most of them fled their countries of origin due to socio-political tensions. The majority of them are from the war-torn DRC, while others come from Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan.

They’ve vowed to defy any suggestion to take them to Lindela where they will be processed for possible deportation to their respective countries.

The High Court in Pretoria ordered the eviction two weeks ago.

Catherine Tarai, who’s originally from the DRC, says she is not going anywhere.

“Never I can’t go rather I can die here. Because I’m already dead. I’m ready for everything. Yeah. Never in my life, they must come and kill me here. I can’t go yes.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the United Nations based at the Brooklyn head offices, Laura Padoanhe says she believes most of the asylum seekers will take the opportunity to leave voluntarily.

“Our concerns really any removal action is carried safely. We are expecting dignity of the refugees who are here. So, following last week’s court order we understand that the removal action is forth coming this week. And we really hope that refugees take the opportunity to voluntarily with the DHA to Lindela reception before any force action is necessary.”

VIDEO | Asylum seekers camping outside United Nations office in Pretoria set to be removed: