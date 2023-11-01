Some areas likely to experience complete water shutdown: Joburg Water

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Johannesburg Water’s Acting General Manager for Operations, Logan Munsamy says some areas within the City of Johannesburg will soon experience a complete shutdown of water as their reservoirs remain at critically low levels.

Some of these areas include, Hursthill, Crosby, Auckland Park, Jan Hofmeyer, Vredepark and Vrededorp. The utility has implemented certain measures to address these issues while ensuring minimal impact on residents.

According to Johannesburg Water, the reservoirs in Crosby, Brixton, South Hills and Alexander Park are currently facing a significant shortage of water. These reservoirs require a minimum supply of 2 500 cubic meters of water per hour to function properly but the current flow rate is below 2 100 cubic meters per hour.

“The Brixton reservoir is currently at 21% this morning, it is low, the Brixton tower is at 28%,” says Munsamy.

Johannesburg Water also reported that some of their reservoirs are displaying positive signs of recovery, despite some showing critically low levels of water. The Berea and Parktown reservoirs are also showing positive signs of recovery, as the incoming supply of water is increasing.

“The Berea reservoir is currently sitting at 55% which is showing an upward movement, which is positive,” Munsamy added.

The water utility restricts water supply from the evening until early hours of the morning from some of the reservoirs, in order to build capacity overnight and have uninterrupted supply to residents during the day.