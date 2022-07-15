A number of African National Congress (ANC) members are due to march to the party’s headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Friday to demand action be taken against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

Millions in foreign currency were allegedly stolen from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020, but a case was never opened with the police.

The President and his office have since chosen not to comment on the matter, saying they would rather allow relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate.

MK veteran Carl Niehaus says some party members believe that Ramaphosa should be removed from office.

“The ANC is not really marching against itself. It is ANC members marching specifically against what we have been told and what we have heard with the charges brought against Ramaphosa and demanding from the ANC NEC that the rights steps be taken now…President Ramaphosa should be removed from his position and he has to face the music. There are very serious charges brought by (Arthur) Fraser and we are surprised that it is taking SAPS and the NPA such a long time to push charges against Ramaphosa in light of the overwhelming evidence.”

On my way now to the march this morning to #LuthuliHouse, to demand that @CyrilRamaphosa and the #ANCNEC must step down immediately. #RamaphosaMustGo! pic.twitter.com/lhBWNS49Eh — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 15, 2022

‘Hired guns’

Meanwhile, ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has rubbished the organisers of the planned march, saying they are nothing more than hired guns.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the SACP 15th national congress in Boksburg, Mantashe claims it is a march of free agents.