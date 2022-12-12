African National Congress (ANC) members under the banner of “Kgalema Disputed NEC List” have filed an urgent court application in the High Court in Johannesburg to compel the party to provide raw data of all branch nominations for the National Executive Committee (NEC) additionals.

They want the matter to be heard by the court on Wednesday.

The group says should the information it seeks from the Electoral Committee not be delivered to it by the start of the ANC National Conference on the 16th, then the matter must be placed on the agenda of the National Conference to be heard by plenary before the election of officials.

The group wrote to the Electoral Committee of the ANC on Monday last week, objecting to the NEC list that was announced.

The Electoral Committee responded by saying their objections were unfortunate as they are based on a misunderstanding of the ANC’s Constitution.

They then escalated the matter to the Treasurer General of the party, Paul Mashatile, requesting that their objections be discussed at the NEC meeting.

Having not had a response from the NEC, they have now taken the legal route, demanding that the court compel the Electoral Committee to provide it with an excel spreadsheet of all branch nominations for all candidates nominated by branches for the National Conference.

Members do not understand governing process

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Pule Mabe has since said that a group of party members challenging the nominations process for the additional NEC members, do not understand the rules governing the process.

Mabe has pleaded with ANC members to exercise discipline.

“A total number of those nominated at this conference was 10 000 of the 10 354 or so of them managed to secure provincial nominations of the 354 the top 200 in terms of numerical balance were published there. So, if these cadres wanted to understand this principle, they should have engaged with the ANC for it to be clarified. Our appeal to members of the ANC is that the first discipline they must carry is to submit themselves to organisational processes.”

