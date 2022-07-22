A group of disgruntled ANC members from Mpumalanga and Hammarsdale west of Durban are protesting outside the venue of the party’s provincial conference.

They are demanding the removal of delegates from their ward. The party members claim some people were deliberately excluded from a branch meeting in which delegates were elected.

One of the protesters, Musa Hlongwane says they were lied to by their regional secretary.

“Our branch was not launched according to the procedure of the ANC. There was a BGM that was secretly held on the 17th of this month. We were misled by our regional secretary, he told the BGM will be in Pinetown civic centre, we went, there was no BGM. They launched the BGM without our knowledge. So we are here to dispute the presence of ward 91 delegates and we were not part and parcel of the BGM that elected delegates that have to be present in this conference.”

Earlier, the registration of the more than 1 600 delegates got under way at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where the 9th ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference will be held.

The registration started late on Friday morning and has delayed the start of the conference. ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile is expected to officially open the conference.

It will be preceded by a political report from the current ANC provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala. He’s among the eight contenders for the position of provincial chairperson.

VIDEO | ANC KZN elective conference under way – Samkele Maseko updates: