Some ANC Gauteng members object to DA coalition

Some African National Congress (ANC) members, who are part of the #NotwithDA campaign in Gauteng, have raised their objection to a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to hold a special meeting today at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Johannesburg to discuss coalition options following the national elections where the party failed to secure a majority.

The special sitting of the #ANCNEC meeting is about to commence. Today the outcomes of the #ANCNWC will be presented to the NEC. The Committee will then deliberate and make a decision on how the ANC will constitute government. #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/GO8k7430xg — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 6, 2024

ANC member Esethu Hasane says there’s been a surge of media articles that seek to put pressure on the ANC by suggesting that the only coalition that would work is a DA coalition.

Hasane says, “We are going to our ANC to say to our NEC leaders that we stand in solidarity with them and we are saying whatever pressure that is out there, they must not listen to it. Because the pressure that is currently out there seeks to create an impression that there’s only one option and that South Africans want that option. We want to present another view that there are South Africans who don’t want that option.”

