The mood is sombre at the Elias Motsoaledi stadium as the bodies of some of the 16 people who died in a crash between two minibus taxis and a truck at Leeuwfontein outside Groblersdal arrive.

The collision happened after a minibus taxi overtook another taxi, colliding head-on with an oncoming truck.

Families of the deceased, community members and politicians are attending the mass service.

Treasury MEC Seaparo Sekoati will deliver the keynote address at the funeral.

Some families are burying their loved ones separately, while some have held funerals during the week.

Seven learners from Dynamique Primary School are among those who died.

Two taxi drivers were also killed in the crash. Police are still investigating a culpable homicide case.

Nine other people sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised.

Below is a report on calls for the improvement of the R579 Road:

Share article