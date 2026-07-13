Solidarity threatens legal action over Johann Mettler’s suspension

Trade union, Solidarity, has vowed to take legal action if the City of Tshwane fails to withdraw the suspension letter it has issued to its member, Johann Mettler.

Last week, the union served the city with a letter of demands calling for, among other things, Mettler’s immediate reinstatement as Tshwane City Manager.

Solidarity has argued that the process leading to his suspension was unfair and maintains that the decision may have been politically-motivated.

Deputy Chief Executive at Solidarity, Anton van der Bijl says, “At this point in time, it seems that there’s serious procedural issues that needs to be addressed by a court. If you look at the notice of intention to suspend, which was served on Mettler on the 27th of June, we say that that notice of intention, he had the opportunity to answer to that.”

“But it was absolutely vague and embarrassing if you look at the information given. So we say that’s the reason that we are going to court.”

Below is the full interview with DA Tshwane Mayoral Candidate, Cilliers Brink: