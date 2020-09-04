Government set up the fund to support its response to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly, assisting vulnerable households.

Chief Executive Officer of the Solidarity Fund Nomkhita Nqweni has rejected widespread criticism of how the fund is being administered, saying they are doing their best under extremely difficult conditions.

It has raised billions of rand in commitments. R3.3 million was granted for 882 vehicles to be branded and fitted with hailing equipment to be utilised by traditional leaders to communicate with communities.

Nqweni says they have not ignored the needs of the vulnerable.

She says, “We actually have supported and put food on the table of South Africans based on the generosity of all of those that have donated. As I mentioned before 280 000 food parcels [were distributed] to families across the country and largely in the rural and the value of those food parcels was about R600 per family. And at the moment, we are distributing, in a sense, we are doing exactly what you’re challenging us. We are doing as best we can to support families during this crisis.”

Nqweni gives an update in this interview with Morning Live:



Last month, Solidarity Fund delivered the first batch of ventilators to hospitals:

In the video below, the Chair of the Solidarity Fund, Gloria Serobe speaks about the role of Solidarity Fund in the fight of COVID-19:

