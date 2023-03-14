South African security companies are reporting an alarming increase in the theft of solar products.

More people are investing in solar-powered systems at home as the country’s energy crisis deepens. Companies in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, in particular, say energy-savvy products have become appealing to thieves as load shedding intensifies.

Managing Director of Beagle Watch Security Company Andre Aiton says recently a school in Fairland, Johannesburg was robbed of all their solar panels just days after installation.

“We are seeing a marked increase; it is obviously fairly young people are going about now having their solar panels done which has no doubt brought on a different element to crime. We have had a number of panels that have been negatively affected by the theft of panels as soon as they are installed. The solar industry is going to become big business for criminal syndicates. More so coming back for the inverters and batteries. We deal with a number of solar panel installers and they need to be so undercover when delivering panels to the homes, in unmarked vehicles because it is really something that is hot on the market.”