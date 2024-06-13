Sol Plaatje University, a beacon of hope for many

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Sol Plaatje University (SPU) in Kimberley in the Northern Cape has given many young people from the fringes of society a lifeline to access higher education. It is a beacon for students from all over the country.

Many of its graduates are the first people in their families to obtain a degree.

Olebogeng Modise from Kimberley graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in April. Despite not having a permanent job yet, he believes his life will improve:

“This is a significant milestone for me and my family. It serves as both a personal and a collective accomplishment. I am a role model to my younger nephews and nieces. They are inspired by my example and can see that everything is possible through determination.”

The university marks a decade in existence this year.

As the country celebrates Youth Day on June 16, SPU alumni say obtaining a degree has improved their lives. Over 70 percent of SPU students are supported by the government’s National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Professor Andrew Crouch says they received 37 000 applications in 2023 but could only accommodate 2 000 students.

“If the university didn’t exist about 6 000 students wouldn’t have had the opportunity for higher education. We have produced over two thousand graduates in ten years. They are now actively contributing towards the economic well-being of the province and are making an impact on their families. The vision is for this to continue. We are producing human capital, not only for the province but also for the country.”

Prince Shivambu from Giyani, Limpopo, says he battled to find a place at other institutions and opted to travel many kilometres from home to receive his higher education.

Shivambu is currently studying Information Communication Technology (ICT). He says being at SPU has already changed his life.

“I think it’s going to be beneficial for me, I’ll easily manage to get a job. Technology impacts everything in life.”

April graduates say they are looking forward to reaping the rewards of their hard work.

“I am really proud of myself for getting through the hard work and remaining dedicated to finishing my Masters degree. I am happy because I am actually the best-performing student in the Bachelor of Arts degree. It has been very hard and has involved many sleepless nights.”

SPU is one of only two universities constructed post-democracy. The other one is in Mpumalanga.

With construction still ongoing at SPU, it’s envisioned that the university will take in more students in the coming years.