Sol Plaatje Municipality returns over R50 million grant to Treasury

Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality has to return over R50 million of allocated bulk funding for infrastructure to the National Treasury. This follows the municipality’s failure to find suitable contractors to upgrade and refurbish their water infrastructure.

Residents who have been struggling with unstable water supply for years have for the past few weeks enjoyed uninterrupted supply. The last water shutdown in the area was in April.

The municipality has no choice but to return R58 million in grant money to the Treasury. That’s despite the decay in infrastructure and the need for repairs.

An expert says municipalities that struggle to attract contractors that can successfully bid for tenders need to plan better. He says the current situation faced by the municipality could have been averted with better planning.

“You have to look at all the projects that you need to do in the financial year then start appointing all panel of contractors and consultants. Have them on a panel already, so that when you have determined how much you have put together bill of quantities and so forth, they just need to price. You already know who in the panel has which capabilities based on a projection of the project you are going to do, and that panel can have contractors from anyone in the country. You don’t have to limit it to the people in Kimberley. In fact, by law, it has to be advertised publicly across the country,” says Gundo Maswime, UCT Infrastructure Expert.

The municipality says despite successfully spending some of the allocated grant monies, it remains a struggle to attract all needed contractors. It says it underspent largely on bulk funding for infrastructure.

“We did advertise tenders and there were no responsive bidders and that led to the delay in terms of procurement,” explains Thapelo Matlala, the Municipal Manager of the Sol Plaatje municipality.

Residents who want to see improved services have called for the fixing of all ailing infrastructure across the city.

“As residents of Lorato Park, we are pleading with the municipality to take those funds and make use of them. We don’t have taps, toilets and proper streets,” says resident Kadimo Nako.

“We struggle with water so much in this area. We have nothing. I wish the municipality can start keeping its promises and do what is important for the residents,” says another resident Shaun Mazwai.

The municipality says in the next financial year, it will spend R500 million in addressing challenges faced by residents.