Social Security offices closed after suspected muti ritual practices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Offices of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mkhondo, formerly Piet Retief, in Mpumalanga have been closed for three weeks after the local office manager and the senior grant administrator allegedly brought three unknown men into the office to perform certain rituals after working hours, a few weeks ago.

Some employees became suspicious after a number of needles were found scattered all over the offices the next day. The alleged incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

Nehawu’s Branch Chairperson, Thokozani Sithole, says workers are scared to go back to work.

“The worker[s] currently are staying at home because they are traumatised by the incident that happened in the office, for this is suspected muti. Workers cannot come back because in terms of Workers’ Occupational Health and Safety, employees are not safe at all.