According to the 2022 Data reportal Digital Overview report, social media contributes enormously to the growth of small businesses.

Between 2021 and 2022, social media users in South Africa climbed by 12%. Among the new users are young entrepreneurs.

One of them is Sphatlho or bunny-chow entrepreneur Thabang Mosimane from Zeerust in North West.

Mosimane says, “The outcome of using social media marketing is very good and is working for us. When people come here, they talk about Facebook that they see our kotas on Facebook and some people’s status on Whatsapp meaning that is working very nicely. The business was ok, but after we advertise on Facebook we started receive more customers. Those who don’t have social media like old people the word of mouth is working for us.”

Community Manager at Wunderman Thompson Advertising Agency, Tshepo Mosheou says, “Social media platforms provide a vast audience base, allowing you to reach a wider audience and increase brand visibility. By consistently posting engaging content and leveraging social sharing, you can expose your brand to potential customers who may have not been aware of your business otherwise.”

“It also provides a direct and interactive channel to engage with your customers. You can respond to comments, messages, and reviews promptly, showing your customers that you value their feedback and building strong relationship.” -Reporting by Kagiso Keipopele.