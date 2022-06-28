South Africans have taken to social media to react to the passing 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern on Sunday morning in the Eastern Cape. The deceased were between the ages of 13 and 17.

Investigations are underway into the possible cause of the tragedy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to Twitter to express his disbelief and pass his condolences to the deceased and affected families.

My deepest condolences go to the families of the 22 teenagers who lost their lives at a tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in the early hours of this morning. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 26, 2022

Under the hashtag #EnyobeniTavern Twitter users spoke on who is to blame when such a tragedy occurs.

People blaming the parents forget that when we were younger, we lied to our parents about where we were going The one to blame is the owner, for allowing under age children in the tavern #EnyobeniTavern — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) June 26, 2022

I completely accept the argument that there is a problem of passive and indifferent parenting however let’s not allow this argument to overshadow our sympathy for the families. #EnyobeniTavern — Papi (@FLidovho) June 28, 2022

One social media user mentioned how it was a norm for teenagers to out and go clubbing.

I’ve been drinking and going to clubs since I was 14. These kids did nothing that hasn’t been done extensively by many generations before them.

Another user highlighted the importance of addressing mental health issues South Africa is currently facing.

With the whole #EnyobeniTarven #EnyobeniTavern situation it is easier for local government to blame the parents or the tavern owners but it is much harder to blame the serious mental health crisis this country facing resulting in the substance abuse issues it has. — GrayBrennan (@GrayBrennan) June 28, 2022

I sympathise with all the parents who lost their children and hope that they find strength during this difficult period. I also hear everyone that says kids can be very deceitful and sneaky too BUT let’s please not be oblivious to the fact that there are parents.. #EnyobeniTavern — tse nyane. (@ittybitteee) June 28, 2022

Calls for the tavern to be closed permanently are also growing.

The tavern must be closed. These are kids. Pictures sourced from Enyobeni Pub Facebook page.#EnyobeniTavern pic.twitter.com/wUJKXLzW90 — Blessings Ramoba 🇿🇦 (@BlessingsRamoba) June 27, 2022

#EnyobeniTavern

Imagine having survived covid up to this day then just die like that?.May their souls Rest in Peace.,,, close it down for ever — Lepara👌 (@LeboNehe) June 26, 2022

While others look at who is to blame for the deaths.

Instead of looking for fault in what the country is doing wrong let’s help the parents get through this and question the government on what can be done for this not to ever happen again #EnyobeniTavern — LERATO MOSES (@homielerato) June 28, 2022

who do we blame for this?

1. parents not ensuring that their own kids are safe at home.

2. the owner of the tarven foř not ensuring theres no under aged kids 3. police for not attending to the communities complains in time? #EnyobeniTavern — perfect black (@boyzinnkosi2) June 28, 2022