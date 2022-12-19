The 55th National Conference of the African National Congress has climaxed with the announcement of the top 7 leaders of the party’s National Executive Committee following elections for the executive position on Sunday.

Known for their expressiveness, South Africans have taken to social media to share how they feel about the newly elected NEC top 7 of the country’s ruling party.

So @CyrilRamaphosa has hung on to the @MYANC presidency, it would seem. But the Top 7 even less friendly than last time. So he will have to show courage and be bolder if this is to be anything other than a Pyrrhic victory. #NC55 — Richard Calland (@richardcalland) December 19, 2022

It’s done🤭 #ANC55Conference Top 7 & I warned people to relax, ubuyile & look manje even here on our meeting the results have crushed some colleagues ziyakhala kuyakhalwa😁 From Messi vs Mbappe to Zweli Mkhize vs Cyril Ramaphosa, the goat🐐 arguments are closed, ishayile 2022🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uFSBLI9GiI

— Melithemba (@MnguniChris) December 19, 2022

This was a more emphatic win. A compromise in voting with DD, Ace et al back in 2017. This is his top 7. Nomvula can be reigned in. Mashatile is party guy. — El Capitan (@elpapichino_) December 19, 2022

A number social media posts have also discussed the conduct of ANC KwaZulu Natal throughout the election process. The province has failed to get any members from their region into the NEC despite the size of their delegation, something which did not go unnoticed online.

KwaZulu-Natal with the biggest number of delegates, doesn’t even have one representative in the top 7. Their blind arrogance cost them dearly. — Doyce (@doyce_louw) December 19, 2022

KZN must stop with their cult politics. Maybe other provinces will take them seriously. They can’t continue to be biggest losser with biggest voting delegation. Overall, the top 7 results are a fair reflection of the branches’ wishes. Mokonyane, Mbalula & Mashatile worked hard. — Thabang Kgwete (@Thabang_Kgwete) December 19, 2022

Anc kzn must go back to the drawing board,they need to disassociate themselves with zuma family otherwise they will pay a heavy price,imagine bringing a lot of delegates but end up no represented in the top 7 for the second time — Philemon (@Philemon16) December 19, 2022

Social media was also excited about the election of 3 women into the NEC.

The ANC top 7 went from having 1 woman to 3 women. That’s growth #ANCNC55 — M A D L A M I N I (@Bongiiwe_Ntseto) December 19, 2022

I’m just grateful that 3 women have made it into the Top 7, I wish wish them only the best and I hope they represent and pave the path for other women to get into leadership positions. #ANCElects2022 #ANCelectiveconference #TOP7 — Thabiso Mailula (@coachthabisoza) December 19, 2022

I applaud the ANC branches for this top 7 especially for gender equality, 3 women ✊🔥. It’s a step in a right direction, AMANDLAAAA✊!!! #ANC55 — Nkwali (@_uBongani) December 19, 2022