Fans and supporters of musician DJ Sumbody have taken to social media with messages of shock and extended their condolences.

The artist, whose real name is Oupa John Sefoka, died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

DJ Sumbody was popular for a number of Amapiano hits, having collaborated with artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Busiswa, DJ Tira and Samthing Soweto. He was also the owner of a well-known nightclub in Pretoria.

His management team has confirmed in a statement that DJ Sumbody was involved in an incident. Some users on social media allege that he was shot while in a vehicle, along with his driver.

His death is currently under investigation.

Details of his funeral and memorial service will be confirmed at a later stage.

RIP: DJ Sumbody Musician Oupa John Sefoka, best known as ‘DJ Sumbody’, has died. #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/jRM9TLuojc — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 20, 2022

What a year 💔. Now Dj Sumbody. What a lovely gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. This is not right. #DjSumbody — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) November 20, 2022

this is super shocking and heartbreaking to the core… sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and game changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave great advice… mfana pitori we will miss you #ripdjsumbody pic.twitter.com/b9vbxvPv7s — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 20, 2022

What the hell is actually going on!!!!!!! LIKE WHAT THE HELL IN THIS SOUTH AFRICA IS GOING ON when people can just die!!!!! Just like that 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 Like what’s wrong here.#RIPDjSumbody 🕊️ — Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) November 20, 2022