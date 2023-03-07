President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle had tongues wagging on social media as South Africans shared a range of views.

On Monday, he announced a number of changes to his executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where among the key announcements was the appointment of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as Minister of Electricity.

Ramokgopa, who is Ramaphosa’s infrastructure advisor in the Presidency and a former Tshwane mayor, received well-wishes from the majority of people on social media.

Lead the Country to light ntate Sputla kgosientsho Ramokgopa#SputlaSaveSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/lVr5irNjRx — QueenMisah🔱🌺 (@Misah_Mdiza) March 7, 2023

country is in capable hands with him leading the way. #SputlaSaveSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/JtWeFDFWMW — 🏳️‍🌈 B R A V E 🇸🇿 (@_NIKIWE__) March 7, 2023

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity. A qualified Civil Engineer is expected to solve electrical issues ,when they him about technical issues he wont understand coz its not his field.#cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/WIdaXSfNYK — Yanga (@Yanga_Co) March 6, 2023

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala’s appointment as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister was criticised, with one person asking ‘What did Sihle do for KZN?’

The people of KZN are showing happiness here on Twitter since Sihle Zikalala has been given a ministerial position, what good did Sihle do for KZN people during his tenure as Premier apart from stealing water during floods crisis and hitting people? #CabinetReshuffle. pic.twitter.com/bliH7Mc7Jc — Africa is Black ® 🇿🇦 (@AfricaisBlack) March 7, 2023

Congratulations to the newly appointed Minister of Public Works, The former KZN Premier Mr Sihle Zikalala. Your leadership is indeed needed at the National level.

Khuzeni 🤝 #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/CMLMaE04ZU — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) March 6, 2023

Sihle Zikalala hitting the ground running pic.twitter.com/jMD7TOLq8b — Vernon Naidoo (@VernonNaidoo242) March 6, 2023

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the appointment of Paul Mashatile as Deputy President.

Game Plan.. He will push Cyril Out after 2024 Elections ..taking the Main Seat..!!After He ties a Deal to Vote with the opposition.!!..so Buckle Up the show is About to begin..!!..#cabinetreshuffle #ministerofelectricity #CyrilRamaphosa #Eff #sihleZikalala pic.twitter.com/UVodQVdyT8 — Zibo Moloto (@zibo_moloto) March 6, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa I’m asking for the tender of removing a photo of David Mabuza in all government institutions and put Paul Mashatile. I know it’s a billion and billions of rands tender. Minister of Electricity Mpofu Lindiwe Sisulu Sihle Zikalala HPCSA — Revolutionary Movement of South Africa (@2020_rmsa) March 7, 2023

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa. God is great! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/GEgxoU0wBv — KORU (@RikhotsoTiyani) March 6, 2023

Congratulations to Deputy President Paul Mashatile who has just been appointed the 9th Deputy President of South Africa. Ri vha tamela mashudu. Nndaa… pic.twitter.com/SIEzxW7Pcu — Collen Mashawana (@collenmashawane) March 7, 2023

Deputy minister of state security, Zizi Kodwa’s appointment to the sport, arts and culture portfolio disappointment many , while in the same breath, Nathi Mthethwa being dropped out of the cabinet was welcomed.

Zizi Kodwa once said …

“ The President has a right to appoint and disappoint”.. Let’s go 😊 pic.twitter.com/PvT1HVPNTi — CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne (@ms_tourist) March 7, 2023

Zizi Kodwa though 😂 — Umnikazi Wenkani (@Boet_Themba) March 6, 2023

With Zizi Kodwa they should have just reappointed Fikile Mbalula to this post. I see no difference. pic.twitter.com/Ni6itMDA2t — O (@kgadi_ZA) March 7, 2023

Nathi Mthethwa OUT. How are you feeling @Bonang? 😂 — IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) March 6, 2023

So the only peeps who got fired is Lindiwe Sisulu + the Minister of Funerals and Congratulations – Nathi Mthethwa?! What a wow. What a miss and what a waste of our time. And we waited for this for months? We got played SA! End result = a bigger, bloated cabinet #cabinetreshuffle — Liezl van der Merwe (@Liezl_vdMerwe) March 6, 2023