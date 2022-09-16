He always put on spectacles when he was in court and everyone looked forward to his commentary or line of questioning in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

News broke that the Malesela Daniel Teffo is off the role of advocates, this is after the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of the Legal Practice Council application in absentia on Friday and Teffo did not attend.

An order was made by Judge Justice Nyathi and acting Judge Thembi Bokako, that Teffo, as he is popularly known, must surrender and deliver his certificate of enrolment as a legal practitioner to the registrar of the court within two weeks. If he fails to do so, the sheriff is directed to take the certificate from Teffo and hand it to the registrar of the court. He is also been prohibited from operating accounts he used to receive payments from clients.

Teffo was admitted as an advocate in 2009, even though he has been practicing for years he gained his popularity during the Senzo Meyiwa case, he was first the legal consultant for the Meyiwa family and went on to represent four of the five accused in the Meyiwa trial.

He, however, walked away from the Meyiwa trial in July after making allegations against Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, Advocate Zandile Mshololo who is representing one of the five accused, and the prosecution that a sangoma has been consulted for him to fail in court.

However, there are mixed emotions regarding this court ruling.

Social media reacts to the ruling while some feel the ruling is harsh, others state that the ruling was long overdue because of the way he was conducting himself in the court of law.

Reactions below:

Now that he is no longer Advocate can he bring in public all evidence he has against Kelly Khumalo please this is his opportunity, he said Kelly pulled the trigger and it’s a revolver, someone must be arrested He can turn to be a witness as well and bring evidence #Teffo — VITO (@VITO_G63) September 16, 2022

I saw it coming,,,adv teffo was not professional and not giving value for money.

Sometimes we need to call each other to oder before trouble comes #Teffo — Lesley (@Lesley89126245) September 16, 2022

They arrested him in court They decided that he needs to be scrapped totally off legal practice The Senzo case is bigger that we all can imagine #SenzoMeyiwaTrail #Teffo — VITO (@VITO_G63) September 16, 2022

#Teffo Malema warned this one to respect the courts. He behaves like he is in a sheeben. — Killer… (@Lipra_LM) September 16, 2022

Adv #Teffo is us,and we are him Give credit where its due he brought heat 🔥 in court until Judge Maumela and Adv Mshololo for proven to be working for the state,SAPS where exposed for their incompetence,Second docket was revealed,His smart and Brilliant #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Masana Ntsako (@QueenBivo) September 16, 2022