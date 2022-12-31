Millions of people across the globe have used social media to share tributes following the passing of the former Pope Benedict the XVI who died at his Vatican residence.

He was 95-years-old. Former Pope Benedict, became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign in 2013.

He was born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger on April 16, 1927, in the southern German village of Marktl, close to Austria.

Benedict died almost a decade after he stepped down due to ill-health – becoming the first pope in 600 years to take such action. He was chosen to lead the Catholic Church in 2005.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Friends, Pope Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger, was one of the most consequential theologians of the 20th and 21st centuries. His impact on the Church will be remembered long after today. pic.twitter.com/6kgAxWYwV3 — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) December 31, 2022

Farewell Pope Emeritus, Pope Benedict XVI. Over the years, Pope Benedict remained a real shepherd of God’s people. He left indelible historical marks. His service to God and to humanity as a Priest, Archbishop, Cardinal and Pope bore eloquent witness to his genuine love for God pic.twitter.com/j5V6SMB5qH — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) December 31, 2022

With Catholics everywhere, I mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who served the church as a priest, theologian, archbishop, cardinal, prefect, pope and pope emeritus, but most of all as a believer. May he be united with Jesus Christ, the one at the center of his life. pic.twitter.com/RmYcnBAST9 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) December 31, 2022

“Be afraid neither of the world, nor of the future, nor of your weakness.” Saddened to learn of the demise of His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Europe mourns him. May he rest in peace 🇪🇺🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/UJQYxpaXJW — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) December 31, 2022

I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country. My thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022

So I just found out that Pope Benedict XVI is now dead. What a terrible way to end the year. Rest in power. Be sure to say hello to JDF, Coolio, Aaron Carter, Kevin Conroy, and everyone else who died this year for us. 😔 — MetaLord395 is Dreading 2023年 (@AJMasterSith) December 31, 2022