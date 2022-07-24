Social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages and jubilation for Banyana Banyana following their win of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy.

Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia scored twice as they claimed their first WAFON title by beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in Saturday’s final.

Magaia’s two goals came in the space of eight minutes as she tapped home from close range in the 63rd minute and added a second in the 71st from a similar position.

Below are reactions from social media:

Organisations:

The EFF sends its congratulations to Banyana Banyana for being the WAFCON Champions 2022 pic.twitter.com/AZjsyiDNBW — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 23, 2022

What a roller coaster ride it has been but @SasolSA

saw the future and stuck to their vision of empowering women’s football…THANK YOU.#LiveTheImpossible #BanyanaBanyana #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/N16WT3LdBg — Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) July 23, 2022

Politicians

Today’s a historic day for women’s football in South Africa as @Banyana_Banyana have been crowned the Champions of African football with a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the #Wafcon . We send our felicitations to the new Queens of African football, we are incredibly proud of you! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3Edjv8iYeE — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 23, 2022

Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana on making history and winning their first ever title at the Women’s Africa Cup of National last night. They promised me that they would bring the trophy home. We cannot wait to welcome you back and thank you for flying the flag!🇿🇦 #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/acJOIDIQEP — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 24, 2022



General public

Champions South Africa! 🏆🇿🇦 what great news to wake up to. #BanyanaBanyana are a champion team lead led by a champion coach in Desiree Ellis. Proof It only takes a great vision with a great leader and a great plan to make history. #ChampionSouthAfrica @ChampionSAfrica pic.twitter.com/GLnGTGn2wV — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) July 24, 2022

Don’t care to welcome people home at the airport, ever, but I think I want to go to the airport to join those celebrating our African champs on Tuesday morning #BanyanaBanyana — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) July 24, 2022

The women have did it #BanyanaBanyana 🇿🇦⚽️🔥🔥 #WAFCON2022 women lead aging in this country!!!! pic.twitter.com/E2pbWknuPj — Vinton (@_Vinton_P) July 23, 2022

Dankie Banyana Banyana…🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥 This nation needs something to smile about. You guys brought us joy. Congratulations…🥳🎉🥂 #Morroco #BanyanaBanyana #ssDiski — Thabo Moroke (@thabo_moroke) July 23, 2022