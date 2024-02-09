Social grants an investment in the future: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa, during last night’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall, emphasised the critical importance of the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant in supporting impoverished South Africans amidst the pandemic.

Introduced three years ago to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the SRD grant now reaches nearly 10 million unemployed individuals monthly, with almost 30 million South Africans relying on some form of government assistance.

Ramaphosa underscored the grant’s necessity, stating it serves as a vital lifeline for those in need. He highlighted its broader impact, noting its role in improving education outcomes by increasing school enrollment and attendance while reducing dropout rates.

“These grants and subsidies do much more than give people what they need to live. They are an investment in the future. Social assistance has been shown to increase school enrolment and attendance, lower drop-out rates, and improve the pass rate.”

SONA 2024 | President Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address 2024