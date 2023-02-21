Social grants beneficiaries are hoping for good news ahead of Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget Speech tomorrow.

Nearly 48% of South Africa’s population received social grants as from February last year.

This translates to about 28 million social grants recipients in the country.

The increased cost of living has hit the poorest of the poor hard and they hope that Godongwana will have some good news.

One of the beneficiaries is Yvonne Mhlakazi. She stays in a shack, with her five grandchildren.

While she receives the R1 990 old age grant as well as grants for her grandchildren, she says this is not enough.

“I’m only reliant on grants. I have five grandchildren who are also beneficiaries, but I can’t afford to buy enough food. I can’t afford to give them transport money. We end up having shortage. We live in this shack that’s even leaking. Truly, I can’t even afford to buy clothes for them. I’m just hoping that they increase grants so that I can afford to take care of my grandchildren and give them school transport money.”

With none of the grants receiving more than 5.7% increase last year, other beneficiaries are hoping for a substantial increase this year.

More details in the report below: