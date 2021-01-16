[File image] People are queuing for their R350 grant at Post Offices.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Hlengiwe Mkhize has expressed concerns with images circulating on social media of queues at the Post Offices where people are not practicing social distancing.

Mkhize says some images show disabled children being put at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Many people are shown not wearing masks.

Mkhize says many of the children with disabilities have underlying conditions and compromised immune systems.

Mkhize has called on everybody to be responsible. “The onus is on all officials to ensure that in whatever process we engage upon relieving our people from pressures of poverty that they are not further exposed to other risks. It’s our plea that officials have to make sure that all the protocols of COVID-19 are observed and adhered to strictly so as to save lives.”

These queues at the post offices must also be declared as superspreaders. Are they not? pic.twitter.com/fGKd3Ml1G4 — Skhulu (@Skhuluz) December 11, 2020