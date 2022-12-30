Football fans were united in mourning on Thursday after the death of Pele at the age of 82 as tributes poured in for the Brazilian great who defined his sport and inspired generations.

Sao Paolo planned seven days of mourning and the arch at soccer’s cathedral, Wembley Stadium, was lit in the colours of Brazil while icons of sport and heads of state bowed to the man who rose up from childhood poverty to become a legend.

“I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show,” said Lula, the president-elect of Brazil.

“Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal.”