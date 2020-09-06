Polokwane City FC have been relegated to the NFD after playing six seasons in the top-flight league.

Some soccer enthusiasts in Polokwane, Limpopo, say they never expected that Polokwane City FC would be relegated as it is the strongest PSL team in the province.

The Polokwane-based club has been downgraded after finishing the ABSA premiership season at the bottom of the log.

Rise and Shine as Polokwane City FC are known by football fans, had one leg in the NFD before playing their final game of the season against Bidvest over the weekend. The club’s relegation was confirmed after losing 1-0 to Wits.

After the club finished the previous season well and occupied the fifth position on the log, supporters were hoping that the Polokwane-based club would challenge for silverware this season. They expressed disappointment following the relegation of City FC.

“I’m feeling very bad I’m not feeling well because we haven’t got the strong club like that one the problem was the management the way I see they must just try to work together so they will be back, but this home teams I love them because they give me a chance to come and see Orlando Pirates here at Polokwane, actually at Polokwane City the problem is the management I think management interfere with the coach.”

Another Limpopo PSL outfit Black Leopards FC will play relegation-promotional play-offs against NFD clubs to preserve their status. Soccer fans are anticipating tough playoff games.

“So we will see as they are going to play but we wish Black Leopards must come back. Ajax Cape Town is going to win. Black Leopards they are going to win the playoffs they play very good football Black Leopards I think they will remain at the top flight.”

It is believed that Polokwane City FC has parted ways with coach Clinton Larsen following their relegation. Neither City FC management nor Coach Larsen could be reached for comment.