The South African Weather service has issued out a warning for possible disruptive snowfalls over the Eastern Cape.

Snowfalls expected over high lying areas from Wednesday overnight, into Thursday.

Graaf Reinet, Winterburg and Southern Drankensburg are some of areas mentioned by the South African Weather Service’s Ayabonga Tshungwana. “As South African Weather Service we have issued a yellow level two for disruptive snow which might lead to mountain parts that might be affected and icey road, and vulnerable in farming stock. The situation is expected to get better on Thursday.”

Four passes closed

Last week four mountain passes were closed in the Eastern Cape due to heavy snowfall.

The Penhoek pass on the N6 between Komani and Jamestown, the Barkley pass near Barkley East and the Lootzburg pass and Wapadsberg pass both near Graaf Reinet were all closed.

