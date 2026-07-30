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Snow alert issued for R617 in Southern KwaZulu-Natal

  • N2 in KZN being cleared of snow
  • Image Credits :
  • Arrive Alive
SABC News

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has confirmed snowfall on the R617 road between Underberg and Swartberg in the southern part of the province.

Road maintenance teams have deployed graders to clear the snow before it exceeds 30 centimetres, while traffic officials continue to monitor conditions under the province’s Snow Response Plan.

The department says it is working to prevent a repeat of the September 2024 snowfall, which stranded more than 1-thousand-800 vehicles and closed the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass.

Meanwhile, the KZN Department of Transport has urged motorists in areas affected by the snowfall to exercise extreme caution.

Graders have been deployed to clear the snow, while traffic officials continue to monitor conditions under the province’s Snow Response Plan.

Department Spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya says if there is any snowfall, they do not want snow chasers to move up and down.

‘As you recall, in September 2024, we experienced for the very first time snowfall which was about 30 centimetres, and there was congestion. Motorists were stuck along the freeway. So we are appealing to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole country to exercise caution. We do not want to see them getting stuck.”

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