Members of the Police’s K9 Unit were in the Marks Building, the venue of the Section 194 Committee’s enquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The unit’s dog was sniffing the venue ahead of the enquiry which is continuing on Wednesday. It’s not clear what has prompted the presence of the unit.

The sniffer dog named Alvin was seen just after 8am this morning, in room M46 accompanied by three police officials from the K9 Unit.

Alvin has been sweeping the committee room and other surrounding next to M46 ahead of the enquiry.

The sweeping of the area comes a day after the Section 194 Committee dismissed Mkhwebane’s application for the two evidence Leaders Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Mayosi to be removed and replaced.

Mkhwebane is expected to call her own witnesses.

LIVE | Suspended Public Protector Mkhwebane’s Section 194 enquiry continues