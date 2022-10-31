The education department in Mpumalanga says the Grade 12 final examination started without any major challenges in the province. Some of the matriculants are optimistic they will achieve the 83% pass rate set by the department in the province.

Grade 12 pupils from different schools around Mpumalanga say they are ready for the final examination. They say a lot has been done by their teachers to prepare them for the exams.

Seventeen learners who are deaf from the Bukhosibetfu Inclusive School in Nkomazi will make history as the first group ever to write Grade 12 Sign Language subject in the province. They are also the first Grade 12 to be administered at Bukhosibbetfu School.

Their teacher, Happiness Mjoli interprets what they had to say after writing English Paper 1.

“I wrote well. I feel confident. I hope I will pass with bachelor. I believe in myself,” says one student.

“It is our first time having matric in this school. We never had matric before but we are trying and hoping that we will see it and the teachers are teaching us in sign language and I do believe that we will pass,” says another student.

Power cuts due to load shedding is one of the challenges pupils face when they want to study at night. However, learners at Ikhayalami Secondary in Belfast near Middelburg say attending extra classes has helped them to prepare for the exams.

“I have started attending extra classes from morning classes, afternoon classes and Sunday classes and for it has been great help and I’m glad that I’ve been helped by attending the extra classes. Even the camp is helping and highly recommend camping because it helps you to focus to your study because you can be distracted (by) what happens on the street,” says one student.

“In terms of preparing, I started preparing after my trial examination report. Things didn’t go as it was meant and I started attending extra classes. The teachers were my motivations.”

Meanwhile, MEC for Education in Mpumalanga, Bonakele Majuba visited the Ikhayalami School to monitor the start of the exams.

“And we are optimistic. We’re are fully prepared. You will recall that for the past 12 years, we had incident-free examinations. We hope with our preparedness we would be able to offer the incident-free examinations. We are working very hard for all of them pass 100%.”

For the first time in Mpumalanga, more than 71 000 candidates have registered to write the Grade 12 examination.

Hoër Tegniese Skool Rustenburg learners say they are prepared for final exams: