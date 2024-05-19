SMMEs welcome Mahikeng Trade Market launch for business growth

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality have welcomed the launch of Mahikeng Trade Market. They say the market will assist them to expand their businesses rapidly.

The market has recently been revamped by the North West Development Corporation and is expected to help grow the economy of the capital, Mahikeng.

According to the North West Development Corporation, this will help SMMEs move away from running their businesses out of their backyard, as CEO Mojalefa Nale explains, “Most of our small manufacturers, they operate from their back-yards but you will also have manufacturers who are operating from premises, where they have difficulties on rental. They have difficulties with electricity, and water. And this is the place where we think we’re going to house them and give them aftercare, all the business support that they will need. One of the things we are considering is to see how best we can give them incentives that can make it easy for them to make a profit.”

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, 28-year-old Poloko Masizane has been manufacturing handbags since 2019. He operates the business in his bedroom. He says the market will assist him to operate his business freely.

“The hub will assist me in many ways, which includes space. It will help me hire people who will be able to use my sewing machines because I have other two extra sewing machines that someone who is capable of sewing will be able to use and also the flee market next to the Mafikeng trade hub that we will be able to sell our items.”