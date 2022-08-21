New Zealand coach Wayne Smith believes the Black Ferns are on the right track some seven weeks before their defense of the Women’s World Cup begins on home soil but still sees plenty of room for improvement.

The world champions scored eight tries to hammer Australia 52-5 in Christchurch on Saturday for a fourth straight win this year in their penultimate test before their tournament opener against the same opponents at Eden Park on October 8.

Smith, a highly-respected former All Blacks assistant who was parachuted into the job in the wake of last year’s miserable tour of Europe, was happy enough with an emphatic victory but still saw areas of concern.

“Thought the defence was outstanding, really positive, really aggressive, good line speed as well,” he said.

“Bit disappointed with the skill level, actually. I think that will be a real push next week, to just execute better. I don’t think our communication was that specific out wide and we threw away quite a few tries, I felt, just by not executing.”

New Zealand have won the World Cup five times but were embarrassed by the fast-improving England and France teams in four test defeats in Europe last November.

Smith said he was enjoying the challenge of coaching the side.

“It’s not a secret that I didn’t really seek the job,” he said. “I felt I got caught up in a bit of a landslide. But sometimes you slide down a hill and land on a pot of gold and that’s what I feel like.

“They are outstanding women, they care deeply, they’ve had to struggle to get where they’re at and they don’t want to give that jersey away. They’re a really special group.”

Smith has blooded almost a full starting team of new caps in four tests this year, which could complicate matters when he sits down to select the World Cup squad after next week’s return match against the Wallaroos in Adelaide.

“We’ve got about 50 (players) that have had a crack,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult but I think it’s going to be a win-win, you can’t pick a bad team out of this lot.”