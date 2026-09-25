Smith claims national title as she returns to competitive swimming

South Africa’s most decorated Olympic Games athlete, Tatjana Smith, has celebrated her return to competitive swimming by winning another national title.

The Olympic Games 100 and 200 meters breaststroke gold and silver medallist won the gold medal in her new preferred event, the 50 meters breaststroke, at the national short course championships in Pietermaritzburg.

She set a personal best time in the heats and then went even faster in the final, taking the title in 29.50 seconds.

Both times qualified her for the World Short Course Championships in Beijing in December.

The 50-meter breaststroke is now officially an Olympic Games event, and Smith aims to compete when it debuts in Los Angeles in 2028.